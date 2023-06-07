Cory Wilkins grew up with few restaurant options in his small hometown of Elberton, Georgia.

Homecooked meals were the go-to choice. Wilkins often stayed at both his grandparents’ houses, where he was fed soul food dishes.



It wasn’t until he moved away from home that he was exposed to a variety of food choices.

“I’m very open to trying different, new foods and cuisines, so I made it a goal to try different things,” the 33-year-old told QCity Metro.

Now, as one of Charlotte’s most popular food influencers, Wilkins has combined his love for food to encourage people to try new cuisines and to support local restaurants.

Why it matters: In recent years, social media food influencers have become a driving force in restaurant sustainability and marketing.

Trying new things

While attending Augusta State University in 2007, Wilkins began trying local food spots in his free time.

“I was so used to eating soul food, so I took a special interest in finding different cuisines,” he said.

He used Yelp to find new restaurants and left reviews after trying the food. He left so many reviews that Yelp upgraded him to a Yelp Elite member.

The Elite program offered him special perks, including access to new restaurants before they opened to the public and exclusive tasting events.

Wilkins graduated in 2011 and remained in Augusta for a few years before moving to Charlotte in 2017 to pursue a new job in tech.

His Yelp Elite benefits stayed with him and gave him the opportunity to immerse himself into Charlotte’s food scene as well as connect with local food influencers.

Daily specials

Wilkins said he realized that a number of Charlotte restaurants offered daily food and drink specials.

He admitted that he struggled to keep up with the deals and searched online for a website that did but found none.

He decided to create his own website, along with an Instagram page called Daily Special, where he shared various restaurant specials across the city.

“I started kind of seeing a little bit of traction as far as people just following the pages and commenting and engaging with the photos,” he said.

He branched away from just sharing deals to posting food pictures from restaurants he’d visit to add a personal touch to his content.

Wilkins said he felt like his content provided a unique perspective because he was one of the only Black male food influencers in the city at the time.

“It gave people that look like me somebody to go to for recommendations,” he said.

Some of his favorite places to eat were small, minority-owned restaurants, many of whom were overlooked by influencers and the community, he said.

“A lot of them didn’t have PR teams or marketing teams behind them yet,” he said. “Their food would be amazing, but people just needed to know about them.”

Wilkins said he took an interest in highlighting these restaurants and taught himself how to use a professional camera to take better photos of the food.

The more his following grew, the more support these restaurants received, he said.

“The double aspect of helping people find great food along with also helping the businesses themselves gave me an even bigger bug to keep doing it,” he said.

Wilkins said some restaurant owners were hesitant for their food to be featured on social media. But as food influence gained popularity, more people used it to market their food.

“As people started becoming more entrenched into social media and using social media as a search engine, that kind of shifted everything [in food influencing],” he said.

The rise of video content

In 2020, TikTok and reels — short videos — changed the way people interacted with social media. Wilkins decided to post videos from his restaurant visits.

His first few Instagram reels received few views, leaving him somewhat discouraged.

Then, a wait in line for a plate from Premier Chef changed his perspective.

”I saw him pick up the turkey leg, and the meat fell straight off the bone,” he said. “I asked him if I could record.”

Wilkins said he added a voiceover to the video talking about the food. The reel went viral, amassing over 2 million views in a few days, he said.

“That was the first like crazy, crazy experience that I had, and honestly, he wasn’t prepared for that either,” Wilkins said. “He literally had probably a hundred people waiting in line before he even opened.”

Wilkins leaned heavily on reels to share his content.

A lasting impact

Following the death of George Floyd, people across the country established a trend to support Black businesses.

Wilkins said he felt that the support needed to be sustained long-term. He and a team of influencers started the hashtag #EatBlkCLT to use spotlight local Black-owned restaurants.

He said the trend gained a significant following, and they decided to create a week-long festival in 2021 called Eat Black Charlotte Week. People could visit participating restaurants to try their food at a discounted rate during the festival, including a food truck rally at the end of the week.

Wilkin said Covid restrictions hindered planning in its first year but the festival had an unexpected major turnout from the community. Each year, participation has increased, and more restaurants have joined, Wilkins said.

“It’s always amazing to just see all the love being shown to the Black-owned restaurants during the week, and it’s a great reminder for people to get out of their normal routine and try something new

Wilkins wants people to use his page as a resource for Charlotte’s food scene.

“One of my goals is to always get people outside of their comfort zone and try new things,” he said.

“If you try it and like it, then you now have something else that you like. If you try it and don’t like it, then it’s not for you.”