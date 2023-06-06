Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one man Monday evening in north Charlotte.

CMPD identified the victim as 31-year-old Britton Owens.

According to a statement from the department, shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple shots fired calls in the 2200 block of Prestigious Lane. When officers got there, they located a black male with gunshot wounds.

Medic pronounced the victim dead on the scene. The suspect has been identified.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.