Charlotte is a growing city filled with several business professionals, business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Networking is vital to growing your career and business. You can also meet like-minded people who can help with your success.

QCity Metro has compiled a list of upcoming Black-led networking events that you should check out soon.

Branding and Brews

When: June 14 

Where: Weathered Souls Brewery

A network social curated for small businesses and entrepreneurs to brand & marketing professionals over cold brews, live music,  food, and a great time.

Entrepreneurs’ Night Out 

When: June 1

Where: 222 West Blvd, suite 112

Aspiring entrepreneurs can come out to meet other business owners and creatives in the city. Cocktails and light bites will be available. 

Boss Babes & Bubbly

When: June 4

Where: Bloom Beaute Lounge

Enjoy music and specialty cocktails while mingling with business professionals. Light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will also be served.

Grapes, Grains, and Conversations

When: June 15

Where: The Dunhill Hotel

Call all wine and spirits lovers! Enjoy an evening of networking, drinks and conversations. 

Love your Biz picnic in the park

When: June 10

Where: Freedom Park

Bring your business cards and your favorite picnic blanket or lawn chair for a fun afternoon of networking with other local female entrepreneurs. We’ll have many opportunities to chat, exchange ideas, and make new connections.

Networking on the Lake

Date: Multiple dates TBA

Where: Lake Wylie 

Meet local professionals and entrepreneurs on a yacht experience while sailing across Lake Wylie. Food and champagne will be served. For more information,  visit Black Owned Charlotte Inc.‘s website.

This list is updating..

