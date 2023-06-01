Charlotte is a growing city filled with several business professionals, business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.
Networking is vital to growing your career and business. You can also meet like-minded people who can help with your success.
QCity Metro has compiled a list of upcoming Black-led networking events that you should check out soon.
Branding and Brews
When: June 14
Where: Weathered Souls Brewery
A network social curated for small businesses and entrepreneurs to brand & marketing professionals over cold brews, live music, food, and a great time.
Entrepreneurs’ Night Out
When: June 1
Where: 222 West Blvd, suite 112
Aspiring entrepreneurs can come out to meet other business owners and creatives in the city. Cocktails and light bites will be available.
Boss Babes & Bubbly
When: June 4
Where: Bloom Beaute Lounge
Enjoy music and specialty cocktails while mingling with business professionals. Light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will also be served.
Grapes, Grains, and Conversations
When: June 15
Where: The Dunhill Hotel
Call all wine and spirits lovers! Enjoy an evening of networking, drinks and conversations.
Love your Biz picnic in the park
When: June 10
Where: Freedom Park
Bring your business cards and your favorite picnic blanket or lawn chair for a fun afternoon of networking with other local female entrepreneurs. We’ll have many opportunities to chat, exchange ideas, and make new connections.
Networking on the Lake
Date: Multiple dates TBA
Where: Lake Wylie
Meet local professionals and entrepreneurs on a yacht experience while sailing across Lake Wylie. Food and champagne will be served. For more information, visit Black Owned Charlotte Inc.‘s website.
This list is updating..