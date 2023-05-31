Charlotte Black Film Festival (CBFF) announced its film selections yesterday evening.

Founded in 2010 by Tommy Nichols, CBFF will hold its 13th festival July 6-9. Over a three-day period, the festival screens each film selected, offers workshops for creatives, opportunities to get feedback from industry professionals and hosts a themed award ceremony.

This year, the festival received a record-breaking number of film submissions since its debut.

There are nine categories that filmmakers across the globe submit work to, including an international category that received submissions from 16 different countries this year.

Here are the films in this year’s lineup:

International Films

ISHEMA

A Tale of Our Times

Father’s Day

Viable

Dodoma

Bwa Kayiman

Ampe: Leap into the Sky, Black Girl

A Heart on the Mend

PRAISE PARTY

Amanzi

Toronto Model

Okunkun Lo

The Critics

FOUR WALLS- Episode 1

Art Films

The Onyx Experience

Speaking to Bias

S H A D E S

There is a River

Case Notes

Music Videos

I Need You

Afrofuturism: Black Lives Will Exist in the Future

To the Top

The Rebellion

As Days Go By

STEP

No Light Yet

Student Films

Dream City

These Are For You

Father’s Day

UNITY

The Maurice Family Thanksgiving

Street Chess: Community, Care, and Competition

Broadway in the Hood

Standout

Can’t Stop Young Love

Clifton Lets Loose

Documentary Films

God Talk

Flo Jo: A Daughters Love

Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land

Let the Church Say

HUSH

“A STAR WITHOUT A STAR,” THE UNTOLD JUANITA MOORE STORY

Black is Beautiful

Outside Line

Reclaiming the Throne

King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones

Free’d by Faith

Unbelievable! The Art Williams Story

Our Crown & Glory

Hampton University: One of the Wonders of the World

Black Women in Film

Little Drummer Boy

RIP, LOL

Friend Zone

Sambo

Gaming and Life

The Dragon Fly Tale

Keep in Mind

Day 6

Redemption

Mahogany

Desperate Measures

Women Who Love Women Who Love Men

Remedial

Dirty Thirty

Inez

Made in the Carolinas

Mayor Pro Tem- William “Pete” Kennedy

Two Birds and a Stone

6 Feet Apart, 6 Feet Under

The Line Jumper

What Keeps Me Going

A Day for Lila Film

Letter From E

TV/Web Series

Detangling the South Episode 1: New Orleans

Caught Up in Sorrow- The Series

FOUR WALLS- Episode 1

Hard Drive

Secrets in Plain Sight

I Am…

GoodGame

Maniacs: Part One- A Run to Remember

Big Girl Love

The Final Call

Short Films

East River Story

Thoughts are Things, My Little Caregiver

Black Butterfly

Dear Eleanor

Living in the Dark- Domestic Violence

I pray that sh*t works

March Forth

Paperline- Fraternity

Scars Beneath

Welcome to Afrotree

Color of Love

Father’s Day

Just Friends

Skilled

Shades of Gray

Divided We Stand

No Ordinary Women

If you want to go, visit: https://charlotteblackfilmfestival.ticketspice.com/13th-annual-charlotte-black-film-festival