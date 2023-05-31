A 14-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in November 2022, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to an initial report from CMPD, the shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 29, shortly after 12:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Rachel Street in north Charlotte.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located Quantarrius Sturdivant, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, police said.

On Friday, May 26, the 14-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

CMPD said the teen has been taken to a juvenile detention facility.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.