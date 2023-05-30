The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Friday night that claimed the life of a pedestrian on Independence Blvd.

Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Kristine Ann Sikorski.

According to a statement from the department, at approximately 9:38 p.m., officers responded to the 8500 block of E Independence Blvd. about a motor vehicle crash call for service.

When they got there, they found Sikorski lying in the roadway. Medic pronounced her dead on the scene, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Sikorski was walking in the lanes towards oncoming traffic on E Independence Blvd.

Sikorski, wearing dark-colored clothing, was struck by a 2017 Dodge Caravan driven by James Lamar Yarbrough.

Yarbrough remained on the scene after the crash. He was screened for impairment and was found not to be impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Police said impairment for Sikorski is unknown at this time.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about this case can call (704) 432-2169, extension 4.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.