Mount Carmel Baptist Church, in partnership with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, will debut its six-week summer enrichment program at the end of June.

The free program was made possible through grant funding from the city of Charlotte and was created for students who need “an extra push” to read on or above grade level. Each day, CMS educators will instruct students from nearby schools, like Tuskaseege Elementary School, to improve their reading and math skills.

The goal, former CMS principal and hiring assistant Joan Dunn told QCity Metro, is to get 100 students enrolled, 10 teachers and 10 teaching assistants.

As of Friday, May 26, seven teachers and five TAs have signed up to participate.

“As educators, we know that if they can read, the other (math) will come easy,” Dunn said, speaking of the curriculum specialist who will measure student progress. “Six weeks is a short amount of time, but we believe that we will make a difference.”

The curriculum specialist will also assist in developing material based on the students’ needs.

Although the program will be held at Mt. Carmel, Dunn said faith will not be incorporated into the material.