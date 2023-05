The Mint Museum Uptown will be closed until Saturday, May 27.

The museum made the announcement on its Instagram following a small fire in Mariposa at the Mint, a restaurant located near the museum’s entrance.

“It triggered our fire suppression system which has to be manually cleared,” spokesperson Michele Huggins told QCity Metro.

The Mint will re-open during regular hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Any changes in hours will be updated on the museum’s website and social media pages.