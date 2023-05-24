After nearly one year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that resulted in officers fatally shooting an armed suspect.

Following their investigation, the department said officers acted appropriately during the incident.

The video, dated June 26, 2022, shows Kevin Boston holding a gun and walking away from officers after allegedly robbing a Food Lion on Tuckaseegee Road. The footage shows officers command Boston to “drop the weapon,” but he failed to comply with their instructions.

Police said officers, who viewed Boston as an imminent deadly threat, discharged their weapons, shooting Boston.

Boston also fired at officers, and several of his rounds struck CMPD vehicles, police said.

After officers restrained Boston, they gave him medical aid. He later died of his injuries at the hospital. He was 45-years-old at the time of his death.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (NCSBI), CMPD Internal Affairs Bureau and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office conducted separate investigations into the shooting.

The initial information released by CMPD following the incident stated that the suspect fired at officers first, after which officers returned fire.

At the conclusion of the investigation, CMPD said they “cannot definitively state that the suspect fired first.”

No charges will be filed against any of the officers involved in the shooting, police said.