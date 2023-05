A new apartment complex in Camp North End is under construction. It will bring 301 units that vary in size, layout and cost.

Real estate company ATCO Properties & Management has committed to making 7% of the multifamily units to residents earning up to 80% of the average median income.

The complex will also include “live-work units” — units that will combine living space with workspace. This includes ground floor units where residents can operate retail storefronts.