Varick on 7th, an apartment complex named to honor the first A.M.E. Zion Bishop, is set to be complete this fall, Rev. Dwayne Walker of Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, told QCity Metro.

Once completed, the complex will have 105 total units. 52 of the units will be income restricted.

Varick on 7th is a collaboration between Little Rock A.M.E. Zion, Laurel Street, a mixed-income real estate developer, and the City of Charlotte to expand the city’s affordable housing.

The complex will offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with “luxury” features like granite countertops and modern appliances. The development will also have outdoor amenities, a fitness center and planned supports through a nearby center.

Little Rock Cultural Center, a multifunctional facility adjacent to the complex, is planned to provide tutoring and workforce development to Varick on 7th residents, according to Walker.

Walker is also hoping that the housing units will be a stepping stone to homeownership.

“We don’t want to keep people in a certain place,” Walker said.

“Our mantra for [Little Rock Community Development Corp] is ‘let us give you a hand up’”, he said. Walker shared that the goal is to meet people where they are and to then “lift them up to where they can be.”

Developers officially broke ground in April 2021 and initially planned to have the development complete by fall 2022, but COVID-related issues delayed construction. Construction was finally able to begin last summer.

Little Rock CDC, Walker said, will retain 67% ownership while the developer will retain 33%.

“Right now, we are accepting inquiries,” Walker said. “There has been a lot of interest, and I don’t think we’re gonna have a problem filling that facility.”

