Today is Election Day. Here are ten quick facts to know about Election Day and voting locally.

1. Polling locations are open.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. As long as you’re in line by by 7:30 p.m., you will be permitted to vote.

2. Vote by mail ballots must be returned today.

Voters who plan to vote by mail must either mail their ballot back, or return their ballot in person to the county board of elections, by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

3. Voters must vote at their assigned polling location.

Opposite to early one-stop voting, voters cannot “vote anywhere.” Registered voters must vote at the polling place assigned to their current precinct. See local polling locations here.

4. The city’s public transportation is fare-free on Election Day.

Charlotte Area Transit Systems announced that CATS busses, CityLYNX Gold line, LYNX Blue line, and other paratransit services will be fare free to help get people to the polls.

5. You don’t need to show photo ID to vote.

In 2021, a panel of judges found that the voter photo ID law was in violation of the North Carolina constitution. Since Sept. 17, 2021, voters are not required to show photo ID to vote in elections held in N.C.

6. You may bring candidate materials inside.

Voters may bring written and printed materials, as well as digital devices, like their smartphones with them to vote. However, voters may not take photographs or recordings of any ballot and may not communicate with another person via call, text, email, or other way while voting.

7. Only registered voters may vote on Election Day.

If you’re not already registered to vote, you will not be permitted to vote on Election Day. The regular deadline to register to vote was on Oct. 14 and same-day registration ended with one-stop early voting on Nov. 5.

8. You can check out the ballot ahead of time.

Registered voters can view their ballot online, before voting. To view a sample ballot, enter voting information into the Voter Search and click “Your Sample Ballot”.

9. You may be able to get assistance with voting.

According the North Carolina State Board of Elections, “any voter who qualifies for assistance may ask for help at their polling place.” Curbside voting is also happening for those who are eligible to utilize it.

10. Voter intimidation is a crime.

Attempting to intimidate a voter or purposefully impede their ability to vote is against the law. Any voter who feels harassed or intimidated should immediately notify an election official.