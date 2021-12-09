This weekend: a ‘Winter Wonderland’ pop-up event

Sharelle Curinton enjoyed catering and hosting events when she lived in Queens, New York. After moving to Charlotte in 2015, she started catering at local pop-up shops until she decided to host her own.

“I thought it would be an amazing way to meet new people, network and be an avenue of support for many small businesses to showcase their talents,” The 39-year-old told QCity Metro.

This weekend, Curinton will host Winter Wonderland, a two-day pop-up event that combines shopping with live entertainment.

Located at Ultimate Sports & Wellness Complex, the event will feature more than 20 businesses on Saturday and Sunday. Alongside clothing, jewelry and other retail products, the pop-up will offer live music, performances, games and pictures with Santa. The Sunday pop-up will feature a brunch fashion show.

Curinton hosted her first pop-up in 2017. She said she enjoyed the event so much that she decided to do more.

“I loved how it felt just getting out there and giving other people a platform to show the community what they have to offer,” she said.

Curinton created Winter Wonderland in 2018 to mark the holiday season. About 20 vendors and more than 75 guests attended. The following years she made it a two-day event and added the holiday showcase.

In 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced Curinton to cancel most of her pop-up shops, Winter Wonderland survived as health officials began to ease Covid restrictions.

“Winter Wonderland was perfect (timing) because everybody was ready to come outside by then,” she said.

Curinton said she hopes this weekend’s event will show guests a good time.

“I just want to bring the community together to have us come out and enjoy each other,” she said.

Saturday’s event will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday’s event will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can register for free via EventBrite.

In keeping with pandemic protocols, visitors are asked to practice social distancing and wear face coverings, as required under Charlotte’s masking mandate.