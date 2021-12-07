Police investigating fatal shooting in northwest Charlotte.

One man has died and another wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in northwest Charlotte.

Authorities have identified the deceased victim as 29-year-old Devontae Springs.

According to a statement by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, at approximately 12:21 am, officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call at the 8600 Block of Swank Place.

When police arrived, they located an adult male inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.

CMPD said a vehicle, described to be involved in the crime, was seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the vehicle until it subsequently crashed into a utility pole.

According to the statement, when officers approached the subjects inside the vehicle, one of them was found with several gunshot wounds. Medic transported both individuals to Atrium Main with one person having life-threatening injuries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the police had announced no arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.