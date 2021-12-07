Man killed in a fatal motor vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte.

A 26-year-old man is dead after a fatal motor vehicle collision in southeast Charlotte on Monday night.

Authorities have identified the victim as Jonathan Altieri.

According to a statement by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shortly after 10:25 p.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Pineville-Matthews Road to reports of a motor vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they located a Ford Focus in the median with extensive damage and on fire. The victim, who was also the driver, was ejected from the vehicle and located a short distance away. The victim succumbed to the injuries he sustained as a result of this crash and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.

According to police investigation, the victim was driving when his vehicle veered to the left, onto the median, and into a tree. He was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Speed and alcohol impairment are suspected to be contributing factors for this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.