Man found fatally wounded in northeast Charlotte

A 41-year-old man has died after being shot Monday morning in northeast Charlotte.

Authorities have identified the victim as David Esteban Castillo-Salinas.

According to a statement by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, at approximately 1:57 am, officers responded to a check the welfare call at the intersection of N. Graham Street and Oneida Road.

When officers arrived, they located two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC responded to the scene and transported one victim to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the police had announced no arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.