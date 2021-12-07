Crime

Man found fatally wounded in northeast Charlotte

Officer located two adult males with apparent gun shot wounds in the 1800 block of Oneida Road.
By Jalon Hill
December 7, 2021

A 41-year-old man has died after being shot Monday morning in northeast Charlotte.

Authorities have identified the victim as David Esteban Castillo-Salinas.

According to a statement by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, at approximately 1:57 am, officers responded to a check the welfare call at the intersection of N. Graham Street and Oneida Road. 

When officers arrived, they located two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC responded to the scene and transported one victim to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, the police had announced no arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Jalon Hill
Jalon is a general assignment reporter for QCity Metro. He is a graduate of North Carolina Central University and an avid sports fan. (jalon@qcitymetro.com)

