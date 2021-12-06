This week in Charlotte

What story does your body art tell?

On Tuesday (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.), you can see a “first-of-its-kind film” that explores “untold narratives of those who are inked.”

The 32-minute documentary — Behind the Ink — was put together by local students and creatives ages 13 to 30.

The film is presented by Creating Exposure Through The Arts, a local nonprofit. Sponsors include the Arts & Science Council.

The screening will be held at The Collector’s Room (1520 S, Tryon Street). You can register at Eventbrite.

More events:

Monday

The CMS enrollment period for the 2022-2023 school year begins today, and paper applications will no longer be accepted. To help families that might need assistance, the district is hosting a tech support session at Bishop Spaugh Administrative Center (1901 Herbert Spaugh Lane) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday

The Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum will host Urban League officials who will discuss new initiatives and east satellite office.

Wednesday

The League of Women Voters will host a virtual lunch with City Council member Tariq Bokhari from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. RSVP here.

Thursday

Local professionals and small business owners are invited to Grapes, Grains & Conversations, a networking event, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dunhill Hotel.



Saturday

Join Herb and Felicia Gray for their 10th Annual Holiday Fundraising Party to benefit the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture.