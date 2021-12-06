News & Buzz

This week in Charlotte

Things to do in the Queen City
QCity Metro
By Glenn Burkins
December 6, 2021

What story does your body art tell?

On Tuesday (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.), you can see a “first-of-its-kind film” that explores “untold narratives of those who are inked.”

The 32-minute documentary — Behind the Ink — was put together by local students and creatives ages 13 to 30.

The film is presented by Creating Exposure Through The Arts, a local nonprofit. Sponsors include the Arts & Science Council.

The screening will be held at The Collector’s Room (1520 S, Tryon Street). You can register at Eventbrite.

More events:

Monday

  • The CMS enrollment period for the 2022-2023 school year begins today, and paper applications will no longer be accepted. To help families that might need assistance, the district is hosting a tech support session at Bishop Spaugh Administrative Center (1901 Herbert Spaugh Lane) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday

The Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum will host Urban League officials who will discuss new initiatives and east satellite office.

Wednesday

  • The League of Women Voters will host a virtual lunch with City Council member Tariq Bokhari from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. RSVP here.

Thursday

Local professionals and small business owners are invited to Grapes, Grains & Conversations, a networking event, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dunhill Hotel.

Saturday

Join Herb and Felicia Gray for their 10th Annual Holiday Fundraising Party to benefit the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture.

Glenn Burkins
Glenn is founder and publisher of Qcitymetro.com. He's worked at the St. Petersburg (Fla.) Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Wall Street Journal and Charlotte Observer.

Share your thoughts about this article: Click here

0 Comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This Story is Tagged:

Trending

More from QCity Metro

  • Weekend News Quiz

    Happy Weekend! Take our news quiz for a chance to win a $25 gift card if you get at least…

    October 15, 2021
  • Weekend News Quiz

    Did you keep up with the news this week?

    October 22, 2021
  • Scene in the QCity

    Images from "Workend," a monthly networking event hosted by QCity Metro in partnership with US Bank.

    August 27, 2021
  • Weekend News Quiz - September 10

    Welcome to QCity Metro's weekend news quiz! Score over 80 percent to enter a drawing to win a $25 gift…

    September 10, 2021