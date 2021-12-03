Man fatally wounded in southeast Charlotte

A 48-year-old man has died after being shot Thursday evening in southeast Charlotte. Authorities have identified the victim as Detreye Kenjuan Walker.

According to a statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shortly after 5:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 6600 block of Lawyers Road in response to an assault with a deadly weapon call.

When the police arrived, they located Walker with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

CMPD said Walker and the suspect knew one other. “Homicide detectives are speaking to a person of interest and are not looking for any additional suspects at this time,” the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.