Crime

Man fatally wounded in southeast Charlotte

The 48-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on the 6600 block of Lawyers Road.
By Jalon Hill
December 3, 2021

A 48-year-old man has died after being shot Thursday evening in southeast Charlotte. Authorities have identified the victim as Detreye Kenjuan Walker.

According to a statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shortly after 5:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 6600 block of Lawyers Road in response to an assault with a deadly weapon call. 

When the police arrived, they located Walker with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

CMPD said Walker and the suspect knew one other. “Homicide detectives are speaking to a person of interest and are not looking for any additional suspects at this time,” the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Jalon Hill
Jalon is a general assignment reporter for QCity Metro. He is a graduate of North Carolina Central University and an avid sports fan. (jalon@qcitymetro.com)

Share your thoughts about this article: Click here

0 Comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This Story is Tagged: ,

Trending

More from QCity Metro