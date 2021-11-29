Crime

Teen fatally wounded in northeast Charlotte

The 14-year old girl was found with gunshot wounds inside an Olando Street home.
By Jalon Hill
November 29, 2021

A 14-year-old girl has died after being shot Sunday afternoon in northeast Charlotte. Authorities have identified the victim as Vanessa Sarai Santos Garcia. 

According to a statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Olando Street in response to an assault with a deadly weapon call.

Once police arrived, they found the teen, inside a house, with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save the girl’s life, but Medic pronounced her dead on the scene. 

CMPD arrested and charged 18-year-old Junio Alexis Ramos Estrada on counts of involuntary manslaughter, statutory rape and possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Jalon Hill
Jalon is a general assignment reporter for QCity Metro. He is a graduate of North Carolina Central University and an avid sports fan. (jalon@qcitymetro.com)

