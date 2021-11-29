Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on Thanksgiving Day

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help as detectives investigate a fatal hit-and-run that happened Thanksgiving Day near the intersection of Sunset Road and Beatties Ford Road.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to reports that someone was lying in the roadway and in need of medical attention. When the police got there, they found a female pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. Medic pronounced her dead at the scene.

CMPD did not immediately release the victim’s name.

A preliminary investigation determined that the pedestrian was in a crosswalk and crossing Sunset Road when she was struck by a fire-red, two-door Ford Explorer. The driver of the Explorer kept going and was last seen heading west on Sunset Road toward Peachtree Road.

CMPD is asking the public for any information that may assist with the investigation. The suspect vehicle was described as a 1995-2001 Ford Explorer with front-end damage from the collision. CMPD released images of the vehicle taken by a traffic camera.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911.