News & Buzz

1 dead, 2 injured in Sunday morning shooting

CMPD officers were sent to the home after someone called to complain about excessive noise.
By QCity Metro
November 29, 2021

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Charlotte that left one man dead to two people injured early Sunday.

The incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of Harland Street, just west of Brookshire Boulevard. CMPD officers had been sent to a home there after someone called to complain about excessive noise.

Inside the home, officers found 34-year-old Sir Marquise Battle, who had been shot. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene. CMPD said two others at the house sustained life-threatening injuries.

As of early Monday, CMPD had announced no arrest or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective. Residents may provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Share your thoughts about this article: Click here

0 Comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This Story is Tagged: ,

Trending

More from QCity Metro

  • Weekend News Quiz

    Happy Weekend! Take our news quiz for a chance to win a $25 gift card if you get at least…

    October 15, 2021
  • Scene in the QCity

    Images from "Workend," a monthly networking event hosted by QCity Metro in partnership with US Bank.

    August 27, 2021
  • Weekend News Quiz

    Did you keep up with the news this week?

    October 22, 2021
  • Weekend News Quiz - June 4

    Take our weekly news quiz for a chance to win a $25 gift card

    June 4, 2021