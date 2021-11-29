1 dead, 2 injured in Sunday morning shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Charlotte that left one man dead to two people injured early Sunday.

The incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of Harland Street, just west of Brookshire Boulevard. CMPD officers had been sent to a home there after someone called to complain about excessive noise.

Inside the home, officers found 34-year-old Sir Marquise Battle, who had been shot. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene. CMPD said two others at the house sustained life-threatening injuries.

As of early Monday, CMPD had announced no arrest or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective. Residents may provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.