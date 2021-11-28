CMPD: man killed during domestic violence incident

A 58-year-old man is dead following what Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police described as a domestic violence incident.

The authorities identified the victim as Samuel Sherrod Gregory.

According to a police report, Gregory was shot Saturday evening inside a home in the 4800 block of Sadler Road, just west of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Officers had gone to the home in response to a domestic violence report. When they got there, they found Gregory with a gunshot wound. The officers administered emergency medical treatment, but Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

As of early Sunday, CMPD had announced no arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective. Residents may provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.