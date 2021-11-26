News & Buzz

Mayor Vi Lyles will seek reelection

The two-term mayor announced her plans in a video message posted on Thanksgiving Day.
Mayor-Vi-Lyles-032620
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. File photo courtesy of City of Charlotte
By Glenn Burkins
November 26, 2021

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced on Thursday that she will seek a third term as leader of North Carolina’s largest city.

Lyles made the announcement as part of a 31-second video posted on Thanksgiving Day.

“I want you to know what I am so proud of our community for all the good works we are doing – jobs and housing and so much more,” she said.

The announcement comes weeks after Lyles, a Democrat, unveiled a $250 million initiative to promote racial equity in Charlotte. Some of the city largest corporations and philanthropic groups already have pledged nearly $200 million. The plan also would include tax dollars.

According to The New York Times, “a record number of black women” now run some of the nation’s largest city. Lyles, who was first elected mayor in 2017, was listed among that group, which also included the mayors of Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, New Orleans, St. Louis and Washington, D.C.

Before she was elected mayor,  Lyles served two terms on City Council as an at-large representative.

She won her first mayoral race with 59% of the vote and was reelected in 2019 with 77%.

