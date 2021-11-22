What you should know before heading to this year’s Thanksgiving parade

If you’re planning to attend this year’s Thanksgiving parade in uptown Charlotte, here are some things you need to know, courtesy of Charlotte Center City Partners:

For starters, this year’s parade won’t be held on Thanksgiving Day. Rather, it will be a twilight affair starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Organizers are calling it “Illuminated Imagination.”

The weather forecast calls for mostly clear skies and 45 degrees at 6 p.m., but a slight wind will make the temperature feel closer to 42 degrees.

Parade Facts

The parade is celebrating its 75th year.

Route is approximately one mile long, from 9th to Stonewall streets

More than 500 community volunteers support the parade as balloon handlers, costumed characters, marshals and logistical support

All of the parade floats are built locally using original designs

The parade is produced by Charlotte Center City Partners

WBTV will broadcast the parade live to 1.1 million television viewers from across the region, and will re-air it on Thanksgiving Day and on Christmas Day

Typically, 3,500 people participate (volunteering, walking, marching or riding) in the parade

Street Closures

Monday, Nov. 22 at 6:00 p.m.

South Tryon Street from Stonewall Street to MLK Boulevard

Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 10:00 p.m.

North Tryon Street from 9th Street to 11th Street

10th Street from Church Street to Tryon Street

Montford Point Street from College Street to Tryon Street

Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 5:00 p.m.

9th Street from College Street to Church Street

11th Street from College Street to Church Street

Hill Street from College Street to Tryon Street

Tryon Street from Morehead Street to 10th Street, including all cross streets in between (Hill, Stonewall, Levine, MLK, 3rd, 4th, Trade, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th between College and Church streets)

Streets will reopen on a rolling basis after the parade concludes and at the discretion of CMPD.

Helpful Tips

Members of the public are encouraged to wear masks when they are unable to practice social distancing; parade participants have additional COVID-19 protocols in place.

Parking is available throughout Uptown at prevailing market rates. Attendees are encouraged to allow extra time to arrive and park to allow for street closures.

Attendees are encouraged to use light rail, streetcar, bus, Joy Rides or other modes of alternative transportation to access Uptown.

Tickets are not required to attend the parade! It is free and open to all. However, VIP tickets, which guarantee seats along a specific section of the parade route, are still available.

The Parade takes approximately two hours; it is expected to conclude around 8:00 p.m.

Parade Units