What’s happening, Charlotte?

A political star was here this week.

Hundreds of people from near and far filed into Ovens Auditorium for “A Conversation with Stacey Abrams.”

Her stop in the Queen City was part of a 12-city tour where Abrams talks politics, leadership, entrepreneurship and social justice.

In conversation with Ohavia Phillips, the evening’s moderator, Abrams let the audience in on everything from her sibling’s book club and ex-boyfriends to navigating politics and advice for people considering a run for public office.



Hint: Do it.



Everyone can do something to make a change, Abrams said, because “everyone has an issue.”



“I’ll never fix all the problems, but I’ll be damned if I’m not going to try every day,” she said.

Our weekend picks:

Rap Van Gogh(Thur.): a unique hip hop experience that blends art, lyrical bars and head-nodding music into one engaging event inside the stunning Immersive Van Gogh Charlotte space.

SlamCharlotte Poetry Slam(Fri.): Enjoy an evening featuring Charlotte’s own three-time national championship team of spoken word artists.

John Chin Trio reimagines the music of McCoy Tyner(Fri.): A sought-after musician on the New York jazz scene, pianist John Chin returns to share a modern interpretation of the music of McCoy Tyner, one of jazz’s most iconic figures.

Innovate the Block (Sat.): Hosted by Sol Nation and Mign Inc., this tech block party at Camp North End will focus attention on health equity and access and environmental justice.

Afro-Brazilian Dance Workshop(Sat.): At the Gantt Center, the North Carolina Brazilian Arts Project will celebrate the African roots of popular Brazilian dance with Samba and Capoeira lessons that the whole family can enjoy.

Beethoven Symphony No. 4(Fri. & Sat.): a lighthearted masterpiece full of mischievous musical jokes. Principal Clarinetist Taylor Marino takes the stage to perform Mozart’s popular Clarinet Concerto.

Re-imagine Charlotte(Sat.): This American Cancer Society fundraiser features foods curated by local chefs, all under the stars on the rooftop of Le Meridien.

Brooklyn Nights (Sat.): An event featuring music inspired by Harlem Renaissance jazz, and the jazz music fusion and soul movement of the late 60s and early 70s.

Ice Skating: The Whitewater Center will debut a brand new ice skating trail in the Upper Pond, now through mid-February.

Vintage Charlotte Winter Market (Sun.): Spend the day at The Fillmore Charlotte with more than 60 of the region’s best vintage & handmade vendors.

KIDS’ CORNER

How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical(Thurs. – Sun): This show broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway.

Weekend Spotlight:

A live art show to benefit local artists and 100 Black Men

Courtesy Duvale Murchison

On Sunday, Michigan native Duvale Murchison will partner with 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte to host QC Live Art Experience 2.

Located at Studio 229 on Brevard, the event will feature 13 local artists, each given three hours to create an original piece.



At the end of the evening, the art will be auctioned off. Music, food and drinks available.



“THE GRINCH” broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway, and The New York Times praised it as “100 times better than any bedtime story.”

Now the musical is in Charlotte and will feature the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated series. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

Photo of the week

Courtesy John G. Clemons



Ever wonder who wins our QCity Metro ticket giveaways? Meet John G. Clemons. He won our members-only drawing to last night’s Stacey Abrams event, which netted him two free tickets. Congratulations, John. We appreciate your financial support. Become a member.

