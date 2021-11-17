Airport officials: Thanksgiving travelers should expect large crowds

Expect big crowds and longs lines at Charlotte Douglas International Airport this Thanksgiving season.

That’s the word from airport officials as they prepare for an anticipated 30,000-plus daily passengers on the Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday — and that doesn’t include travelers who will be in the airport for connecting flights.

Officials are advising Holiday travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure times.

Nationally, AAA is predicting that 4.2 million people will travel through U.S. airports this holiday season, up from 2.3 million in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic kept many individuals and families at home.

At the Charlotte airport, officials say the busiest day will the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Airport officials say travelers should anticipate long lines at TSA checkpoints, ticket counters, and restaurants.

Charlotte is American Airlines’ second-largest hub, and about 50,000 people travel through the city’s airport each day. Currently, the Airport is handing about at 84% of its pre-Covid traffic, according to officials.

Security wait times are listed on CLT’s website and app. Meanwhile, travelers concerned about parking can visit parkCLT.com to book online.

The Airport will have extra staff in the ticket lobby and on the curbside to assist passengers.