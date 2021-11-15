Events this week

News & Buzz

Looking for something to do this week. Morning Brew has some suggestions.
By Glenn Burkins
November 15, 2021

Monday

  • Charlotte City Council: The council will consider zoning petitions, including some that involve housing proposals in two historically Black neighborhoods.

Tuesday

  • The Breakfast Forum will host Sherri Chisholm, executive director of Leading on Opportunity. This virtual event starts at 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday

  • A conversation with Stacey Abrams: Join this political leader, voting rights activist, entrepreneur and NYTimes bestselling author for an evening of candid conversation about politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice and being a true voice for change.
     
  • Path Toward Healing: Join an expert panel for an in-person discussion around building equity in Charlotte’s healthcare community

Thursday

Friday

  • The Jazz Room: A sought-after musician on the New York jazz scene, pianist John Chin returns to share a modern interpretation of the music of McCoy Tyner, one of jazz’s most iconic figures.

Saturday

  • Sol Nation and Mign Inc. will host a tech block party to focus attention on healthy equity and access and environmental justice.

Glenn Burkins
Glenn is founder and publisher of Qcitymetro.com. He's worked at the St. Petersburg (Fla.) Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Wall Street Journal and Charlotte Observer.

