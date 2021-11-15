Events this week

Monday

Charlotte City Council: The council will consider zoning petitions, including some that involve housing proposals in two historically Black neighborhoods.

Tuesday

The Breakfast Forum will host Sherri Chisholm, executive director of Leading on Opportunity. This virtual event starts at 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday

A conversation with Stacey Abrams: Join this political leader, voting rights activist, entrepreneur and NYTimes bestselling author for an evening of candid conversation about politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice and being a true voice for change.



Path Toward Healing: Join an expert panel for an in-person discussion around building equity in Charlotte’s healthcare community

Thursday

CMS Transportation will hold a bus driver hiring event from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Starting pay is $17.75 per hour.



The UNC Charlotte Urban Institute will host a virtual event where speakers will discuss economic mobility and what it really takes to move the needle.



The League of Women Voters will host a “Keep CLT Beautiful” street cleanup.

Friday

The Jazz Room: A sought-after musician on the New York jazz scene, pianist John Chin returns to share a modern interpretation of the music of McCoy Tyner, one of jazz’s most iconic figures.

Saturday

Sol Nation and Mign Inc. will host a tech block party to focus attention on healthy equity and access and environmental justice.

