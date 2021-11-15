Events this week

Monday
- Charlotte City Council: The council will consider zoning petitions, including some that involve housing proposals in two historically Black neighborhoods.
Tuesday
- The Breakfast Forum will host Sherri Chisholm, executive director of Leading on Opportunity. This virtual event starts at 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday
- A conversation with Stacey Abrams: Join this political leader, voting rights activist, entrepreneur and NYTimes bestselling author for an evening of candid conversation about politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice and being a true voice for change.
- Path Toward Healing: Join an expert panel for an in-person discussion around building equity in Charlotte’s healthcare community
Thursday
- CMS Transportation will hold a bus driver hiring event from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Starting pay is $17.75 per hour.
- The UNC Charlotte Urban Institute will host a virtual event where speakers will discuss economic mobility and what it really takes to move the needle.
- The League of Women Voters will host a “Keep CLT Beautiful” street cleanup.
Friday
- The Jazz Room: A sought-after musician on the New York jazz scene, pianist John Chin returns to share a modern interpretation of the music of McCoy Tyner, one of jazz’s most iconic figures.
Saturday
- Sol Nation and Mign Inc. will host a tech block party to focus attention on healthy equity and access and environmental justice.
Editor’s Note: This item was first published in our Morning Brew newsletter. Get it delivered each day to your inbox.