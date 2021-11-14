News & Buzz

This week in City Council: See what's on the agenda

Members will consider zoning requests, including some residential proposals in historically Black neighborhoods.
November 14, 2021

The Charlotte City Council will hold its monthly zoning meeting on Monday, Nov. 15, at the Government Center. (Download the agenda)

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in room 267. You can watch it on the Government Channel or on the city of Charlotte’s YouTube page.

We found two items of interest on the agenda.

Council will consider a petition to rezone 5.6 acres on Rozzelles Ferry Road between Coronet Way and Bungalow Road. (View details) A developer wants to build 58 single-family attached homes there. The proposed development would be just north of West End Tavern and Toucan Louie’s Cafe & Roastery. Although Beatties Ford Road has gotten most of the attention lately, its sister street, Rozzelles Ferry, is starting to attract the notice of developers.

Counsel also will consider a petition to rezone 6.96 acres across from Walter G. Byers Middle School on Hamilton Street, just west of Statesville Avenue and C.N. Jenkins Memorial Presbyterian Church. A developer has proposed to build a residential community with up to 83 single family attached townhomes. (View details)

Both predominantly-Black neighborhoods are facing varying degrees of pressure from gentrification.

