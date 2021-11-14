This week in City Council: See what’s on the agenda

The Charlotte City Council will hold its monthly zoning meeting on Monday, Nov. 15, at the Government Center. (Download the agenda)

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in room 267. You can watch it on the Government Channel or on the city of Charlotte’s YouTube page.

We found two items of interest on the agenda.

Council will consider a petition to rezone 5.6 acres on Rozzelles Ferry Road between Coronet Way and Bungalow Road. (View details) A developer wants to build 58 single-family attached homes there. The proposed development would be just north of West End Tavern and Toucan Louie’s Cafe & Roastery. Although Beatties Ford Road has gotten most of the attention lately, its sister street, Rozzelles Ferry, is starting to attract the notice of developers.

Counsel also will consider a petition to rezone 6.96 acres across from Walter G. Byers Middle School on Hamilton Street, just west of Statesville Avenue and C.N. Jenkins Memorial Presbyterian Church. A developer has proposed to build a residential community with up to 83 single family attached townhomes. (View details)

Both predominantly-Black neighborhoods are facing varying degrees of pressure from gentrification.