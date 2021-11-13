Police report killing near uptown Charlotte

CMPD is investigating a homicide following a fatal shooting late Friday just outside of uptown Charlotte.

The authorities did not immediately release the victim’s name.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 1500 block of N. Tryon Street to check the welfare of a person there. When the officers arrived, they found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.