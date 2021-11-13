Jury convicts man in 2018 bus stop killing

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of fatally shooting 39-year-old Shalamar Venable at a Charlotte bus stop in 2018.

Santario Miller was tried for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The jury found him guilty on all charges, and Judge Gregory R. Hayes sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as well as an additional 17-30 months in prison.

In May 2018, Miller approached Venable at a bus stop on N. Tryon Street and accused her of stealing from him, according to a release by Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer Merriweather’s office. As Miller attempted to rob her, he produced a handgun and shot her multiple times at close range.

The trial began Nov. 1, and a jury convicted Miller on Nov. 9.