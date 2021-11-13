City/County

CMS will host a recruiting event for Northwest School of the Arts

Mecklenburg residents interested in learning about the district’s only secondary visual and performing arts magnet school are invited to attend.
By Glenn Burkins
November 13, 2021

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Northwest School of the Arts (NWSA) will present Arts Alive!, an open-house recruiting event for prospective families, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at NWSA, 1415 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte 28216.

Mecklenburg residents interested in learning about the district’s only secondary visual and performing arts magnet school will be able to see:

  • Students and staff perform and create in their classrooms from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and ask them questions from 7:30-8 p.m.
  • NWSA’s award-winning performance of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow in the LaBorde Theatre
  • A full dress rehearsal of the middle school musical, Once on This Island, in the auditorium

NWSA provides specialized arts instruction for students in grades 6-12 and is currently scheduling auditions for the 2022-2023 school year. Students must pass an audition in order to participate in the CMS School Options Lottery for a seat at NWSA.

For audition information, including requirements and how to request an audition, visit nwsaauditions.com.

