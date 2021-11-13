CMS will host a recruiting event for Northwest School of the Arts

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Northwest School of the Arts (NWSA) will present Arts Alive!, an open-house recruiting event for prospective families, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at NWSA, 1415 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte 28216.

Mecklenburg residents interested in learning about the district’s only secondary visual and performing arts magnet school will be able to see:

Students and staff perform and create in their classrooms from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and ask them questions from 7:30-8 p.m.

NWSA’s award-winning performance of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow in the LaBorde Theatre

A full dress rehearsal of the middle school musical, Once on This Island, in the auditorium

NWSA provides specialized arts instruction for students in grades 6-12 and is currently scheduling auditions for the 2022-2023 school year. Students must pass an audition in order to participate in the CMS School Options Lottery for a seat at NWSA.

For audition information, including requirements and how to request an audition, visit nwsaauditions.com.