What’s happening, Charlotte?

It seems our entire city has contracted Cam Fever again. Earlier today, The Charlotte Observer served up seven Cam-related stories at the top of its homepage.

And it’s not just us.

Yesterday, I was in a daylong webinar with journalists from around the nation when news broke that Cam Newton had re-signed with the Carolina Panthers. I mentioned it during a break in the session and was shocked by the buzz it created.

Whatever you might think of Newton’s potential as an NFL quarterback, it’s hard to doubt his popularity (or weird fashion sense).

Oddly, I had just talked with QCity Metro reporter Jalon Hill the previous day about the possibility of Newton re-signing with the team he once lead to a Super Bowl. Jalon informed me Panthers fans were buzzing on social media about their desire to see him return, given the team’s poor season record and quarterback woes.

After initially being reluctant to get a Covid-19 shot, Newton announced last month that he had been vaccinated.

Welcome home, Cam. You’ll bring excitement to a team badly in need of its own shot in the arm.

Thank you!

As we enter this Thanksgiving season, I am grateful to all the readers, advertisers and friends who continue to support QCity Metro and the important work we do.

On Wednesday, in celebration of our 13th year, we launched a new version of our website. (I’ll send out a special email on Sunday to talk more about this and what it will mean for you, our readers.)

Meanwhile, take a look. If you like what you see, consider becoming a financial supporter. We survive and grow only through the generosity of others. Become a member.

Weekend weather

The rain is gone, and it won’t return for several days. Expect blue skies and seasonal temps throughout the weekend.

Now for our weekend picks:

Kings of Soul (Fri. & Sat.): This is what happens when Motown meets the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. A few seats left.

All Together Now(Fri. & Sat.): A musical celebration showcasing some of Charlotte’s best performers. Five shows scheduled.

Bruce Bruce (Fri. – Sun.): One of the funniest comedians around will keep you laughing at the Comedy Zone.

Unplugged + Live Concert Series(Sat.): An outdoor event featuring local and touring talent, live DJs & food trucks. Sponsored by Arts & Science Council.

Belmont Market Days(Sat.): An outdoor pop up featuring some of city’s best artists and vendors.

Fall Market at High Branch(Sat.): High Branch Brewing Co. has a new home in Concord. Check it out while shopping for fall goodies. Live music and food truck.

Disrupt! A Live Coaching Experience(Sat.) Build community with other amazing women at Rock Hill’s Pump House restaurant. Lunch and Champagne toast included.

Stargazer Music Fest(Sat.): Pull up your blankets & chairs in the grass and under the stars for an evening of of hip-hop, electronic and contemporary classical music.

“Foxy Brown” (Sun): Put on your platform shoes and head to the Gantt Center for this Black Cinema classic. If you don’t know, you need to ask somebody.

PARENTS’ CORNER

Peter & the Wolf(Sat.): A one-hour concert based on the Russian folk tale. Perfect for kids ages 4-9.

Note: Be sure to visit our events page, where you can find other QCity happenings or post your own event. Sometimes the events we post get rescheduled, changed or canceled. We suggest you check before you go.

Mark your calendar

“THE GRINCH” broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway, and The New York Times praised it as “100 times better than any bedtime story”

Now the musical is in Charlotte and will feature the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated series. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos. Get Tickets

A sought-after musician on the New York jazz scene, pianist John Chin returns to the JAZZ ROOM to share a modern interpretation of the music of one of jazz’s most iconic figures, the great McCoy Tyner. Get tickets.