Children and Covid-19 vaccine: What you need to know

Nearly 25,000 North Carolina children ages 5 to 11 have gotten Covid-19 vaccinations since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave approval earlier this month, according to state data. That’s equal to about 3% of that eligible populations. If you’re thinking about having your child vaccinated, here some answers to some commonly asked questions. How old must a child be to receive a Covid-19 vaccine? Anyone 5 years or older is eligible for vaccination under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines Teens 12 and older became eligible for vaccination in early summer. At the beginning of November, children ages 5-11 became eligible for the shot. The FDA determined that “based on the totality of scientific evidence available, the known and potential benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in individuals down to 5 years of age outweigh the known and potential risks.” Is the vaccine safe for children?

“The vaccine’s safety was studied in approximately 3,100 children ages 5 through 11 who received the vaccine, and no serious side effects have been detected in the ongoing study,” according to the FDA. How many shots do children get and what is the timing? Like adults and teens, children get two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, three weeks apart. Why do children and teens need a vaccine? While most COVID-19 cases in children are mild, the delta variant created an increase in related hospitalizations of children, particularly in states with low adult vaccination rates. The vaccine is an effective measure against COVID-19 for children, according to the FDA.