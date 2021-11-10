The return of Uptown Yolk: owners say they’ve found a new location in SouthEnd

Charlotte restaurant owners Greg and Subrina Collier plan to bring back Uptown Yolk — but this time at a location in SouthEnd.
The husband-wife team had operated the breakfast concept from the 7th Street Public Market (recently renamed The Market at 7th Street) until it closed in March.
Their new location will be a 2,800-square-foot space at Vantage South End.
The restaurant, part of the couple’s BayHaven Restaurant Group, is on target to open in Spring 2022.
They also own Leah & Louise at Camp North End.
News of the reopening was first reported by Axios Charlotte.
Unlike its predecessor, the new Uptown Yolk will be a full-service restaurant, offering classic breakfast dishes “with a mix of adventurous and inventive breakfast items.”
“Our time at the market was a time of learning and growth that prepared us to make this move,” Greg Collier said in a statement.
Last month the Colliers hosted the BayHaven Food & Wine Festival, a three-day event that celebrated Black food traditions.
