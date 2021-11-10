Food

The return of Uptown Yolk: owners say they’ve found a new location in SouthEnd

After closing their breakfast concept in March, Greg and Subrina Collier have found a new location in SouthEnd.
Charlotte, NC- March 27th - The togo brunch options from Uptown Yolk. Photographed in Charlotte, NC on March 26th, 2020. Photo by Peter Taylor
By Glenn Burkins
November 10, 2021

Charlotte restaurant owners Greg and Subrina Collier plan to bring back Uptown Yolk — but this time at a location in SouthEnd.

The husband-wife team had operated the breakfast concept from the 7th Street Public Market (recently renamed The Market at 7th Street) until it closed in March.

Their new location will be a 2,800-square-foot space at Vantage South End.

The restaurant, part of the couple’s BayHaven Restaurant Group, is on target to open in Spring 2022.

They also own Leah & Louise at Camp North End.

News of the reopening was first reported by Axios Charlotte.

Unlike its predecessor, the new Uptown Yolk will be a full-service restaurant, offering classic breakfast dishes “with a mix of adventurous and inventive breakfast items.”

“Our time at the market was a time of learning and growth that prepared us to make this move,” Greg Collier said in a statement.

Last month the Colliers hosted the BayHaven Food & Wine Festival, a three-day event that celebrated Black food traditions.

Glenn Burkins
Glenn is founder and publisher of Qcitymetro.com. He's worked at the St. Petersburg (Fla.) Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Wall Street Journal and Charlotte Observer.

