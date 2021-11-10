The return of Uptown Yolk: owners say they’ve found a new location in SouthEnd

Charlotte restaurant owners Greg and Subrina Collier plan to bring back Uptown Yolk — but this time at a location in SouthEnd.

The husband-wife team had operated the breakfast concept from the 7th Street Public Market (recently renamed The Market at 7th Street) until it closed in March.

Their new location will be a 2,800-square-foot space at Vantage South End.

The restaurant, part of the couple’s BayHaven Restaurant Group, is on target to open in Spring 2022.

They also own Leah & Louise at Camp North End.

News of the reopening was first reported by Axios Charlotte.

Unlike its predecessor, the new Uptown Yolk will be a full-service restaurant, offering classic breakfast dishes “with a mix of adventurous and inventive breakfast items.”