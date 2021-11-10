County looks to slash veteran homelessness

Tomorrow is Veterans Day.

Did you know that 192 veterans were classified as homeless in Mecklenburg County as of Oct. 31?

Of that total, 45 were classified as “chronically homeless,” meaning they’d been homeless one year or longer, or 4 times in the past three years and are disabled.

County officials have set a goal to reduce the number of homeless veterans by 30% by the end of this year.

The effort involves finding landlords with affordable housing units who are willing to accept rental subsidies from veterans.

For more info, email Community Support Services at CharmeckCOC@MeckNC.gov.

If you know a veteran who needs assistance, call the Veterans Services Office at (704) 336-2102.