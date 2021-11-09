Crime

Man found fatally wounded in gas station parking lot

The victim was shot while traveling in a car near N. Tryon.
By Jalon Hill
November 9, 2021


A 42-year-old man has died after he was shot late Monday in northeast Charlotte.

Authorities have identified the victim as Lester C. Acevedo.

According to a statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, at 11:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 1125 Sugar Creek Rd.

Once police arrived, they found an adult male in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to CMPD, investigators believe that the victim was shot a few blocks away, in the 4400 block of Merlane Drive, then stopped his car at the gas station, where a bystander saw him and called 9-1-1.

As of early Thursday, the police had announced no arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Jalon Hill
Jalon is a general assignment reporter for QCity Metro. He is a graduate of North Carolina Central University and an avid sports fan. (jalon@qcitymetro.com)

