City Council votes yes to rental subsidy program for low-income families

With Charlotte’s population growing and the costs of residential construction rising, housing advocates conceded long ago that the city can’t build enough affordable units to keep pace with the growing need. So on Monday, City Council voted to add a new strategy.

Members unanimously approved a rental-subsidy plan for owners of existing developments who agree to rent their units to some of the city’s poorest residents.

City officials call those properties “naturally occurring affordable housing,” or NOAH.

To get the subsidy, NOAH owners must rent to households earning no more than 30% of the area’s median income [AMI]. For a family of four, that’s about $25,250 a year.

Other rules also apply. For example, owners of NOAH properties under the city program must keep their properties well maintained and would not be allowed to displace current residents.

Why it matters

Rents in Charlotte have risen rapidly.

According to data provided to council members, the cost of a two-bedroom unit in the city averages about $1,314 a month. But a household earning $17,720 a year could afford to pay no more than $443 a month — or 30% of monthly income.