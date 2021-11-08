Teen dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte

A 17-year-old male has died after he was shot early Saturday while traveling in a car near the UNC Charlotte main campus.

Authorities identified the victim as Juan Ramirez.

According to statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to Atrium Health University Hospital after a man was brought in with a life-threatening gunshot wound. CMPD determined that the shooting happened near the intersection of N. Tryon Street and WT Harris Boulevard.

The victim was later taken to Atrium Health Main, where he died, CMPD reported on Sunday.

The police statement did not say what prompted the shooting, and as of early Monday, no arrest had been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.