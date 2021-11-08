Mecklenburg joins 14 other NC counties in testing new system for auditing elections

Election night results are in, and in many cases the outcomes are clear, but the votes are not final. Before that can happen, county boards of election must go through a series of post-election procedures before certifying the election. This year, 15 counties, including Mecklenburg, are adding to their workloads by testing out a new way to check election results. The new process, called “risk-limiting audits,” could make post-election checks more efficient, more secure and improve confidence among voters. Risk-limiting audits use an “incremental ‘intelligent’ recount of a randomly selected sample of ballots,” according to a presentation by the State Board of Elections. This means that the number of ballots that a county reviews depends on how close an election is and how many people voted. When races are extremely close, the risk-limiting audit requires election officials to review more ballots because the method is responsive to the conditions of each election. That has election security benefits, both because it right-sizes the audit to the election and because election officials are hoping the new audits will boost voter confidence. The N.C. State Board of Elections first tried to pilot these audits in March 2020, but the spread of COVID-19 put those plans on hold. Now, with this year’s municipal elections, the state is putting a years-in-the-making plan into action, “with the hope that RLAs will be instituted in all counties in future elections,” according to the State Board of Elections. But there’s a long road from here to there. Gaining traction Risk-limiting audits, as a mathematical concept, have been around for over a decade but have only begun to get broad attention by states in the last several years.

Colorado, Rhode Island and Virginia require these audits by law, while another dozen states have pilot or optional risk-limiting audit programs. Most took years to develop the processes and laws to implement risk-limiting audits. North Carolina is not following a legislative path to put the audits in place. Instead, counties are completing their regular post-election procedures, including the current statutorily required sample audit, before certifying their election results. Then, in the time between their own certification and the state issuing final approval of the results, the 15 counties will run the additional risk-limiting audits. For North Carolina to move exclusively to risk-limiting audits, instead of treating them as an add-on, the state legislature would need to change its laws and update the hand-eye sample audit that is currently required by statute. For now, North Carolina’s approach is to test the new audits in a sample of different-sized counties with different styles of municipal elections. “This is an opportunity to learn about the process, address any concerns that arise and improve the process for future elections,” according to information from the State Board of Elections.

