Man killed in encounter with CMPD officers

A 33-year-old man died Friday evening after he was shot during an encounter with two Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers.
Authorities identified the man as Derrell Lamar Raney.
According to a statement issued by CMPD:
A security guard working at a Walmart store in the 9100 block of Albemarle Road notified CMPD officers that a man had pointed a gun at him. Additionally, the security guard said the man had threatened to shoot the officers if they responded.
“As officers approached the subject, they perceived a lethal threat and fired their service weapons,” according to the CMPD statement. After observing that the subject had sustained a gunshot wound, officers immediately rendered lifesaving efforts and treatment to the subject prior to Medic’s arrival.”
Raney was reported dead at a local hospital.
In its statement, CMPD said a gun was recovered at the scene. Neither of the CMPD officers was injured during the encounter.
The department identified the officers involved as James Longworth and Micah Edmunds. Longworth was hired by the CMPD on June 18, 2018. Officer Edmunds was hired by the department on June 27, 2016.
Both were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and external investigations, which is standard procedure when CMPD officers use lethal force.
The State Bureau of Investigation will lead the external investigation. Meanwhile, CMPD will conduct its own investigation to determine whether the officers followed departmental policies and procedures.