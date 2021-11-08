Man killed in encounter with CMPD officers

A 33-year-old man died Friday evening after he was shot during an encounter with two Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers.

Authorities identified the man as Derrell Lamar Raney.

According to a statement issued by CMPD:

A security guard working at a Walmart store in the 9100 block of Albemarle Road notified CMPD officers that a man had pointed a gun at him. Additionally, the security guard said the man had threatened to shoot the officers if they responded.

“As officers approached the subject, they perceived a lethal threat and fired their service weapons,” according to the CMPD statement. After observing that the subject had sustained a gunshot wound, officers immediately rendered lifesaving efforts and treatment to the subject prior to Medic’s arrival.”

Raney was reported dead at a local hospital.

In its statement, CMPD said a gun was recovered at the scene. Neither of the CMPD officers was injured during the encounter.