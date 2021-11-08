‘A long time coming’: Washington Heights residents laud new outdoor space

The pounding of drums, the Black National Anthem and homages to the ancestors colored the corner of Beatties Ford Road and Tate Street on Saturday during the grand opening of an outdoor community space. Dozens of residents looked on as community and city leaders sawed a board in half, signaling the opening of The Ritz at Washington Heights. The 0.17-acre property once housed the segregation-era Ritz Theater and will now be used as an education and entertainment hub, or more simply a place for community members to gather. It features amenities including Wi-Fi, a performance shelter, cafe-style seating and a play area. In addition, a large shipping container showcases a mural by local artist Makayla Binter. Inspirational words from Maya Angelou, James Brow, Harry Belafonte and other Black notables line the walls of the space. The Ritz at Washington Heights located at 1201 Beatties Ford Road. (Photo: Sarafina Wright) Residents will use the site as a meeting space and for social gatherings such as movie nights in honor of its namesake — The Ritz Theater, which was erected in the early 1960s and closed in 1971. The theater sat vacant for a while with its marquee intact before being demolished. In the planning process for the space, community members chose “The Ritz” for its name to honor the site’s history. “What a great, great day,” said District 2 Council member Malcolm Graham, who represents the area on Charlotte City Council. “This has been an amazing week for the Beatties Ford Road community.”

Mattie Marshall, president of the Washington Heights Neighborhood Association, and District 2 Council member Malcolm Graham pictured at the grand opening of The Ritz at Washington Heights on Nov. 6. (Photo: Ken Brown) In addition to the new public space, Graham noted a string of philanthropic gifts that were pledged to assist Historic West End and its economic development. Among them: A $20 million pledge from Fifth Third Bank

$80 million to Johnson C. Smith University, part of the newly created Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative.

JPMorgan Chase Bank opened a branch at Beatties Ford Road and Lasalle Street, accompanied by a $750,000 to JCSU. During Saturday’s event, Graham thanked Lowe’s for a recent $10 million gift to JCSU and the company’s design and construction of The Ritz at Washington Heights. Artist Makayla Binter and Mattie Marshall work together on a mural at The Ritz at Washington Heights in October. (Photo: City of Charlotte) Lowe’s completed the space in three months, using a $200,000 grant from the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns initiative and $25,000 from the Washington Heights Neighborhood Association. The city of Charlotte contributed $50,000 from its Corridors of Opportunity initiative — a $38.5 million budget item focusing on six corridors throughout Charlotte, many of which have been historically neglected by business and city leaders. The Beatties Ford Road/Rozzelles Ferry Road corridor is one of them.

