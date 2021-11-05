What’s happening, Charlotte

Shout out to our members who came to the Mint Museum Uptown on Wedensday for a guided tour of “Silent Streets: Art in the Time of Pandemic.” It was great seeming some familiar face as well as meeting some new folks. Speaking of new folks, we want to resurrect our QCity Newcomers feature. So, if you’ve been in Charlotte for less than a year, we’d like to introduce you to the rest of your QCity family. It’s easy; just fill out this form. Here’s one we did a while back. Although our membership drive has ended (for now), we still need your support. Consider making a small gift to QCity Metro to assist us in the work we do. Weekend Weather: It’ll feel more like winter than fall, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 50s and 60s. A mix of sun and clouds. Now for our weekend picks:

Advertisement

Live Music at The Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary(Friday): Come experience live music being performed while visiting this herbal tea lounge; enjoy delicious teas, desserts, scentsational aromatherapy and beautiful local art – all to delight the senses. An Evening of Jazz & Soul(Saturday): A saxy night of jazz and soul at the Stage Door Theater featuring saxophonist Dee Lucas, pianist Gino Rosario and vocalist Ruby Edwards. Family First: 3D Architecture Construction Workshop (Saturday): Recommended for ages 4-12, this event uses a Gantt Center exhibition to teach about construction, design, color and patterns. The Ritz at Washington Heights(Saturday): Join community members and city officials for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the Ritz at Washington Heights. The outdoor space for the public will have live music, food, and movies on the big screen. Museum on Us(Saturday & Sunday): Get free admission to the Harvey B. Gantt Center and its art exhibitions when you show show a valid Bank of America or Merrill Lynch credit or debt card along with a photo ID. New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers(Sunday): Your Carolina Panthers host the Patriots at Bank of America Stadium. With both teams at 4 – 4, looking to turn around their season, this is sure to be a nail-biter.

Advertisement