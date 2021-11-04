To spotlight new music, Charlotte rapper debuts ‘Weird Awesome Fest’

Growing up in Charlotte in the 1990s, Nigel Hood knew he was different from his peers. Unlike most kids, he enjoyed listening to music from the 1960s. Hood said he had an early aspiration to be a rapper but wanted his music to feature more classical sounds instead of hard-hitting beats. He also wanted his lyrics to reflect his own life experiences, not the false narratives that some other rappers try to project. Now at age 32, Hood is a full-time rapper who has performed nationwide, and wants to provide a space for others to discover new and unique music. “I want them to be turned on to something different, turned on to something new to expand their mind,” he told QCity Metro in a recent interview. On Saturday, Hood will debut the inaugural Weird Awesome Fest, a music festival designed to bring exposure to the different types of music and artistry in the local area. Located at the Music Yard at SouthBound, the event features music performances from three bands: the Folk Rap Band, The New Creatures, and Bad Cameo. Local comics Brien O’Neil and Bryan Penn will host the festival. Hood said dancers, aerialists and other performers will be featured throughout the show. A rock-paper-scissors tournament will also be held.

Advertisement

Hood’s love for music started as a kid when he and his father would spend hours analyzing songs by Jimi Hendrix and other artists from the 1960s. “My dad was an example of a Black man with a really open palette too,” he said. “So I think it kind of encouraged me to keep an open pallet and just ingest music that felt good.” As a student at Julius L. Chambers High School (formerly known as Vance), Hood started creating rap mixtapes to give out to his classmates. When he wasn’t in class, he said, he was freestyling in the hallway with his friends. He graduated in 2009 and attended North Carolina Central University to pursue a degree in history, but he continued creating new music and performed at multiple on-campus events. Hood said a big turning point in his career came when he was voted by fellow classmates to open for Kendrick Lamar in a 2011 NCCU homecoming concert. “It opened my eyes to what’s possible,” he said. “ It was a step in the right direction to where I wanted to go.”

Advertisement