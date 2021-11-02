Charlotte’s corporate and philanthropic leaders launch $250 million initiative to promote racial equity

Some of Charlotte’s biggest corporations and philanthropic groups have launched a $250 million initiative to address some of the social and economic disparities caused by centuries of American racism. So far, donors have pledged a combined $196 million to support that effort, announced Monday as the newly created Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative. Donors include large banks, healthcare companies and the region’s supplier of electricity. But the list of givers also includes private foundations, the library system and the city of Charlotte. Mayor Vi Lyles, speaking at a kick-off event at Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), called it “a defining moment” in the city’s history. Donors said the money will be spent to address four broad categories, or “workstreams”: bridging the digital divide

investing in Charlotte’s six “corridors of opportunity”

transforming JCSU into a top-10 historically Black college

and ensuring corporations commit to equity by advancing Black and Brown workers to executive levels. “The issues we face as a community are bigger, broader, and more deep-seated than any one organization can address alone,” Lyles said. “The response from our corporate partners surpassed even what I could have expected, and we have set a new standard for an American city.” Roots of an initiative Lyles said the initiative stemmed from an idea she formed in the summer of 2020, when protests erupted in cities across America, including in Charlotte, following the murder of George Floyd by an-duty police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota — an event that forced the nation to re-examine its history of racism.

The mayor approached local business leaders, including Malcomb Coley of the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council, to form a corporate response team to address historical inequities and boost economic opportunities for Black and Brown residents in Charlotte-Mecklenburg. Eighteen months and several strategy sessions later, the mayor’s initiative was born. As outlined Monday, each of the four workstreams will have a business plan with a budget and metrics to measure success. Two governance boards will provide oversight and accountability for the funds. Coley, who is Charlotte managing partner of EY (formerly Ernst & Young), and Janet LaBar, president and CEO of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, will oversee the workstreams. Foundation For The Carolinas will lead fundraising efforts and administer the financial pledges. Why it matters Invited guests attend the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative event on Nov. 1 at Johnson C. Smith University. (Photo: Sarafina Wright) The initiative comes at a time when governments and corporations alike are increasingly looking for ways to address racial inequalities caused by discriminatory policies and practices.

