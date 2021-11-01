Statue honoring Julius Chambers unveiled on Charlotte’s Trail of History

The accolades keep coming for Julius Chambers, the late civil rights lawyer who fought to eliminate racist barriers that hindered the social and economic progress of Black Americans.

On Saturday, a bronze statue honoring Chambers was unveiled along the Trail of History on the Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

The statue stands near the main fountain on South Kings Drive in midtown.

Chambers joined Thaddeus Lincoln Tate, a business owner and civil rights leader, as the second Black man to be honored with a statue on the history trail.

In an interview with The Charlotte Observer, statue project manager and board member David Taylor called Chambers “a giant in the Civil Right Era.”

“He was that voice for the voiceless and a beacon of hope that was so important for so many people during that time,” Taylor was quoted as saying.

Chambers helped shape civil rights law by winning benchmark cases before the Supreme Court, including Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education (1971), which helped to integrate public schools across the country. Chambers and his team also won two of the Supreme Court’s most noted Title VII employment discrimination decisions, Griggs v. Duke Power Co. (1971) and Albemarle Paper Co. v. Moody (1974).