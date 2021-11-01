North Carolina HBCU students travel to D.C. to push for debt cancellation

A student delegation from N.C. Central University and N.C. A&T University traveled to Washington, DC, last week to push for debt-free college, full cancellation of student debt and funding for HBCUs.

On Friday, member of the delegation, organized by NoCap, a statewide racial and social justice organization based at the campuses of historically Black colleges and universities, were scheduled to speak alongside U.S. senators and representatives at a rally.

The N.C. delegation also was scheduled to meet with other students and advocates to push their efforts nationwide.

Why it matters: According to researchers from educationdata.org, 42.9 million Americans owe a total of $1.73 trillion in student loan debt, with an average of $36,510 in federal loans.

The website also reports that:

On average, Black college graduates owe $24,000 more in student loan debt than do their White counterparts.

Four years after graduation, 48% of Black students owe, on average, of 12.5% more than they borrowed.

Black student borrowers are the most likely to struggle financially because of student loan debt, with 29% making monthly payments of $350 or more.

On Capitol Hill, U.S. Rep. Alma Adams has been a leading advocate for eliminating student loan debt, a move President Joe Biden has not fully supported. A proposal that would have reduced or eliminated student loan debt was stripped from a Covid-19 relief bill last year as the two major parties negotiated the legislation. Still, a number of HBCUs earlier this year used a portion of their Covid relief funds to cancel some education-related debts held by their students.

Israfil Brandon, a NoCap organizing fellow at NC A&T, said students are “tired of piecemeal solutions.” He called the issue one of racial justice.