After a Covid pause in 2020, homecomings resume at some HBCUs… but with fewer events

The HBCU homecoming experience is truly like no other. This I know for certain.

As a undergrad at North Carolina Central, I remember waking up in my dorm room on homecoming Saturday to the smell of food cooking on grills and music blasting from tailgates. I’d put on my flyest outfit to go to the football game. Later on, my friends and I would head to the Greek Bowl, an outdoor party that would last well into the night.

Now I’m a NCCU alum, and I realize that homecoming on historically Black campuses is bigger than football games, tailgates or parties; they are a celebration of Black excellence, a moment to take pride in the beloved institutions that have nurtured our historic advancements.

Losing that experience to Covid-19 in 2020 was heartbreaking. But this year, with vaccines in arms and masks at the ready, HBCU alums are returning for those much-anticipated reunions.

Not every HBCU is hosting a homecoming, of course. Some, such as Charlotte’s own Johnson C. Smith University, decided to cancelled again this year, citing an abundance of caution. And even those that are hosting homecoming events have scaled back their offerings.

All that said, here are three HBCU homecomings that are within an easy drive:

North Carolina A&T State University: October 24-31

In Greensboro, NC A&T has for the longest time dubbed its homecoming as the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth,” or simply GHOE. This year’s celebration has already kicked off, but without the school’s annual parade, Aggie Fan Fest, and the annual Student Activities-sponsored Greek cookout. Students, alumni and visitors will still have fun events to participate in this weekend.

Friday, October 29: The NC A&T Homecoming Step Show, featuring the school’s fraternities and sororities, will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The show starts at 7:30.

Saturday, October 30: The Aggies football team (3-4) will play Monmouth University (4-3) at the BB&T Stadium at 1 p.m. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by emailing tickets@ncat.edu. Gameday purchases can be made at Sullivan Street Ticket Booth.

Sunday, October 31: The A&T Homecoming Gospel Concert will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, featuring gospel singers Fred Hampton, Koryn Hawthorne, Anthony Brown, and Pastor Hezekiah Walker. The show starts at 6 p.m.

North Carolina Central University : October 31- November 6