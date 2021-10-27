West Boulevard is next in line for city’s ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ investments

In 2019, residents of the West Boulevard corridor, in partnership with the city of Charlotte, released a 108-page plan envisioning the kind of community they wanted. The plan, called the West Boulevard Corridor Playbook, prioritized economic development, transportation improvements, retail amenities, and improved visual appeal. Now two years later, parts of the vision will become reality. At West Boulevard and Remount Road, an intersection considered by some residents to be a gateway to their neighborhoods, the city will begin making infrastructure improvements. Among them: a decorative plaza, a multi-use path, bus shelters, pedestrian lighting, landscaping, crosswalks, wheelchair ramps and more. The enhancements will be made under the city’s “Corridors of Opportunity” initiative — a multi-year effort to reverse decades of civic neglect in six predominately Black communities now plagued by crime and poverty. So far, the City Council has voted to spend $38.5 million to make improvements along the six corridors. Still unknown are many factors, including the total cost of the West Boulevard improvements and what the plan actually entails. But Lorna Allen, a senior planner with the city’s Urban Design Center, said community and public meetings will be held, starting this fall, to offer details and get residents’ input. The official design process will begin in early 2022. Allen said the West Boulevard improvements will reflect the corridor’s history and culture.

The work will be the latest in a series of investments the city has made at the West Boulevard/Remount Road intersection, she said. Under one such investment, the city awarded more than $200,000 in matching grants so that business owners along the intersection, including Mr. Jim’s Pizza, could update their buildings and make security improvements. When the latest work begins, the West Boulevard/Remount Road intersection will join the Beatties Ford Road/Lasalle Street area as one of two locations where the city has outlined an improvement plan and made a significant investment under its Corridors of Opportunity program. Why it matters The scene of a crime near the West Blvd and Remount Rd intersection in 2020. Photo: Lockingcole/Instagram For years, the West Boulevard/Remount Road intersection has been a focal point for crime, including assaults, shootings, and drug activity. In early September, 18-year-old Johnny Edward Scott died after he was shot in the 1700 block of West Boulevard. A second man was injured in that shooting. Weeks later, the suspected shooter, 23-year-old Darvon Fletcher, was shot and killed before the police could make an arrest, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Sharon Howard, president of the Revolution Park Neighborhood Association, said that weeks before Scott was killed, she had complained to a community liaison police officer about loitering on the grounds of a recently closed restaurant, but the officer, she said, could not reach the property owner — a common occurrence that limits police action.

