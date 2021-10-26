A look inside one Charlotte church where the pandemic has forced reinvention

Reservations are made for dinner, not typically for attending church. But at the 5,000-member St.Paul Baptist Church in east Charlotte, where at least 25 members have died from Covid-19, in-person worship each Sunday is limited to 600 people — first come, first served. Pre-registration is required on EventBrite, where a colorful banner declares “Welcome Back Home. Before worshipers can enter the church’s sanctuary, they are temperature checked, signed in, and escorted by an usher to a seat. After service, they are released by row. The Church’s pastor, the Reverend Robert Scott, said this strict protocol allows St. Paul to protect its members and trace any potential Covid outbreaks. “We are very vigilant as far as trying to maintain getting that information so that we can make sure that whoever comes to our service, that they feel safe and secure,” he said. Why it matters: Since the start of the pandemic, many Black congregations across the country have shut their doors to all but virtual worship. And while some have reopened, St.Paul Baptist has incorporated a detailed strategy to protect its congregation.

Advertisement

The church, in east Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood, has held virtual services since March 2020, but it reopened its sanctuary this past August as vaccinations have become more accessible. During a recent Sunday morning church service, worshipers in the 1,600-seat sanctuary spread out and wear masks to combat the spread of Covid-19. (image: video screenshot) Since the beginning of the pandemic, Scott has advocated for vaccinations. But he said he also respects the decisions of those who refuse to get the shots. “If persons aren’t vaccinated, I don’t stop them from coming to church,” he said, “which is why we wear a mask and practice social distancing.” Those who chose not to attend in-person service can watch virtually via the church’s website, Facebook, Vimeo, or Youtube. They also can listen in over a telephone call. Adapting to the pandemic Scott said his church’s finances have been constant throughout the pandemic, and that has allowed St. Paul to continue many of its outreach programs. The church also has invested to enhance its virtual presence. Scott said providing a great online experience has become paramount. “Now, if your digital or virtual presence isn’t up to par, folks will change on you in a heartbeat, and they’re not going to come back,” he said. The Reverend Robert Scott, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, delivers a sermon after the church reopened in August 2021 after being close to in-person worship for more than a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (image/video screenshot)

Advertisement