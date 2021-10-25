Liberian teen found and returned $50,000; now he has a Livingstone scholarship offer

Livingstone College will offer a full scholarship to a Liberian teen who found $50,000 and returned the money to its rightful owner.

Emmanuel Tuloe, 18, made international headlines earlier this month when news broke of his deeds.

According to media reports, Tuloe, who dropped out of school to support his family by driving a motorcycle taxi, was working one day when he found the money wrapped in plastic. He took the cash to an aunt’s house for safekeeping, hoping to locate the owner.

Later that day, a tearful businesswoman went on the radio to announce that she had lost the money and pleaded for its return. Tuloe heard the broadcast and contacted the radio station.

In a meeting with the country’s president, George Weah, who gave the teen one the nation’s highest awards. Luloe expressed a desire to complete his education.

Emmanuel Tuloe (right) meets with Liberian President George Weah. (YouTube screenshot)

That’s where Livingstone College comes in.

The historically Black college in Salisbury has a longstanding history with Liberia through its founding denomination, the A.M.E. Zion Church, and through its collaboration with the Liberian Organization of the Piedmont (LOP), based in Winston-Salem.